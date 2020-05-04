Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Has $2.79 Million Position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 37.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $507,724,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $489,548,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,271,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,099,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,361 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,595,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,693,420,000 after buying an additional 2,729,077 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,230,000. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of D stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,233,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,883,960. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $63.36 billion, a PE ratio of 45.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.41 and a 200-day moving average of $81.13. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $57.79 and a 52 week high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on D shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.93.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

