Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Sells 2,100 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lowered its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,489 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 1.3% of Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centric Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,973 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $633,000. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 89,672 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $16,211,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 177.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 40,841 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Union Pacific news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 15,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $138.20 per share, with a total value of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $154.82. 2,416,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,424,122. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $105.08 and a one year high of $188.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.86.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $169.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $201.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.44.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

