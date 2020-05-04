ILCoin Price Reaches $0.0341 on Exchanges (ILC)

ILCoin (CURRENCY:ILC) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. ILCoin has a total market capitalization of $15.33 million and approximately $177,375.00 worth of ILCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ILCoin has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. One ILCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0341 or 0.00000383 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Trade Satoshi, C-CEX and FreiExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Storeum (STO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00033311 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003992 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000138 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000172 BTC.

ILCoin Profile

ILCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2016. ILCoin’s total supply is 1,403,986,407 coins and its circulating supply is 450,289,987 coins. ILCoin’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. ILCoin’s official website is ilcoincrypto.com.

Buying and Selling ILCoin

ILCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, IDAX, Trade Satoshi, FreiExchange, Graviex, Crex24 and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ILCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ILCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

