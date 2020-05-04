ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $12.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 220.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on IMGN. BidaskClub lowered shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.92.

IMGN opened at $3.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $653.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.37 and its 200 day moving average is $3.97. ImmunoGen has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $7.07.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 million. As a group, research analysts predict that ImmunoGen will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Thomas Ryll sold 16,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $83,782.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,363.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Enyedy sold 55,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $275,557.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,542.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,952 shares of company stock worth $460,322 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 1,702.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. 67.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

