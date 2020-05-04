Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) to Issue $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.1578 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd.

Imperial Oil has increased its dividend by an average of 10.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Imperial Oil has a payout ratio of -126.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of Imperial Oil stock traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $15.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,861,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,127. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $28.93.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion.

IMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Imperial Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.44.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

