Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Raised to C$23.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IMO. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. CSFB cut their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$27.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a “sell” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$26.32.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.48 and a 200-day moving average price of C$29.18. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of C$10.27 and a twelve month high of C$38.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.50.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.68 billion. On average, analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 404 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.