Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. Plans Semi-annual Dividend of $0.33 (NYSE:IBA)

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.3291 per share on Friday, May 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th.

Industrias Bachoco has decreased its dividend by an average of 100.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Industrias Bachoco alerts:

Industrias Bachoco stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.39. The stock had a trading volume of 20,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,897. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.64. Industrias Bachoco has a twelve month low of $28.04 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $801.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.43 million. Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 11.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Industrias Bachoco will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IBA shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd.

Industrias Bachoco Company Profile

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. The company operates in two segment, Poultry and Others It is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Industrias Bachoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrias Bachoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.