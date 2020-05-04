InflationCoin (IFLT) Price Reaches $0.0000

InflationCoin (CURRENCY:IFLT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. One InflationCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, BiteBTC and Cryptopia. Over the last week, InflationCoin has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. InflationCoin has a total market cap of $35,680.78 and $2.00 worth of InflationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00056037 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $79.60 or 0.00896336 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00273846 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001835 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000749 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

InflationCoin Profile

IFLT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. InflationCoin’s total supply is 44,790,092,020 coins. The official website for InflationCoin is inflationcoin.org. InflationCoin’s official Twitter account is @inflationcoin. The Reddit community for InflationCoin is /r/inflationcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

InflationCoin Coin Trading

InflationCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InflationCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade InflationCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase InflationCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

