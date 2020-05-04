Insider Buying: Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Director Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Director Debora J. Wilson acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $822.82 per share, for a total transaction of $822,820.00.

Shares of MKL traded down $11.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $822.82. 75,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,896. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of -57.46 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $899.44 and its 200-day moving average is $1,105.67. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $710.52 and a 52 week high of $1,347.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $15.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.34 by $6.10. Markel had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 21.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MKL. ValuEngine raised Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,250.00 target price on shares of Markel in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $945.00 target price on shares of Markel in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating on shares of Markel in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,029.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Markel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,345,000. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Markel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,194,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Markel by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,392,000 after purchasing an additional 31,293 shares during the period. Weitz Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Markel by 141.3% during the 4th quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,164,000 after purchasing an additional 28,255 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Markel by 874.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,805,000 after acquiring an additional 18,687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

