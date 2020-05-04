Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Price Target Cut to $67.00

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at B. Riley from $77.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NSIT. ValuEngine lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $52.95 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.92 and a 200-day moving average of $59.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.54. Insight Enterprises has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $73.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.04). Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.94 per share, for a total transaction of $109,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,906.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSIT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 32,650.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,523,829 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $185,884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510,016 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,649,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $186,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,545 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $30,955,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,910,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,989,000.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

