Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.75.

Several brokerages recently commented on NSP. TheStreet downgraded shares of Insperity from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Insperity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Insperity from $112.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 6th.

In other Insperity news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $106,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Insperity during the 1st quarter worth $549,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insperity during the 1st quarter worth $1,199,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 18,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in Insperity by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 8,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 3,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NSP traded up $1.06 on Monday, hitting $48.14. The stock had a trading volume of 22,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,516. Insperity has a one year low of $22.59 and a one year high of $144.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.69.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Insperity had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 202.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insperity will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

