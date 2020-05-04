Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the forty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.66.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Vertical Group assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,658,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 9,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $569,898.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,622 shares of company stock valued at $6,837,684. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $2,966,694,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,391,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,852,495,000 after acquiring an additional 8,659,315 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 5,885.6% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,161,195 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $102,941,000 after acquiring an additional 6,058,262 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Intel by 2,208.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,181,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $250,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in Intel by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,308,613 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $616,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115,025 shares during the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $57.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

