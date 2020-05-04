International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect International Flavors & Fragrances to post earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter. International Flavors & Fragrances has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 6.20-6.45 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $6.20-6.45 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect International Flavors & Fragrances to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $126.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.68 and its 200 day moving average is $126.13. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1-year low of $92.14 and a 1-year high of $152.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.62%.

IFF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BNP Paribas raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $98.90 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.69.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 9,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $111.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,056,459.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $71,033.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,755 shares in the company, valued at $3,085,649.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,524,103 shares of company stock worth $172,472,019 and have sold 1,695 shares worth $202,048. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

