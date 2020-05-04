INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

IKTSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS IKTSY opened at $60.93 on Monday. INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR has a 52-week low of $46.63 and a 52-week high of $80.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.51.

INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR Company Profile

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

