Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stock Holdings Boosted by Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 8.2% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $13,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 11,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 139.2% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 7,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.74. 2,316,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,402,659. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $70.56 and a 1 year high of $118.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.46.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.