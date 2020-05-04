Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Shares Bought by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned about 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock opened at $175.85 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.01. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $135.78 and a 52 week high of $212.55.

Read More: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.