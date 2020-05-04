InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (ICMB) to Release Earnings on Monday

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 million. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a positive return on equity of 9.53%. On average, analysts expect InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock opened at $4.36 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $59.98 million, a P/E ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 2.42. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $7.70.

In other InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . news, CEO Michael Mauer purchased 13,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $92,893.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 114,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,156.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 8,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.64 per share, for a total transaction of $39,811.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 339,892 shares of company stock worth $2,483,553 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

ICMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . Company Profile

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

