InvestDigital Tops One Day Trading Volume of $141,241.00 (IDT)

InvestDigital (CURRENCY:IDT) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 4th. One InvestDigital coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $51.55, $24.43, $20.33 and $5.60. In the last seven days, InvestDigital has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar. InvestDigital has a total market capitalization of $181,144.53 and approximately $141,241.00 worth of InvestDigital was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get InvestDigital alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011386 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $205.52 or 0.02328020 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00191398 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00064503 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00042616 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About InvestDigital

InvestDigital’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,981,067 coins. The official website for InvestDigital is investdigital.info.

Buying and Selling InvestDigital

InvestDigital can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.94, $5.60, $7.50, $32.15, $24.68, $20.33, $33.94, $10.39, $50.98, $13.77, $51.55 and $24.43. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestDigital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade InvestDigital should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase InvestDigital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for InvestDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InvestDigital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.