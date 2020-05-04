Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for May, 4th (BDRBF, CAE, CI, CLR, CPE, CTSH, CVX, CWYUF, DIS, EPAY)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, May 4th:

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) was downgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a buy rating to a hold rating.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $223.00 target price on the stock.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) was downgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) was downgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $59.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $58.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) was downgraded by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $112.00 target price on the stock.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $40.00 target price on the stock.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Stephens currently has $81.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $93.00.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $15.00 target price on the stock.

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $149.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $165.00.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. The firm currently has $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Host Hotels withdrew its outlook for the ongoing year and detailed impact on its business from the COVID-19 pandemic, which is weakening travel demand. Bulk of the adverse impact on total revenues is because of group business cancellations. The company has a diversified portfolio of high-quality properties in key cities and is actively refining its portfolio by reducing exposure in high capex assets and international markets, which position it well for long-term growth. Moreover, decent balance sheet strength will likely help it beat the current market mayhem and support its growth endeavors over the long term. However, weaker lodging demand in light of the coronavirus pandemic is a key concern while supply growth in certain markets have added to its woes. In addition, its shares have underperformed its industry over the past year.”

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Lundin Petroleum (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) was downgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Lundin Petroleum (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) was downgraded by analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a buy rating to a hold rating.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating. They currently have $68.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $78.00.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. Bank of America Corp currently has $57.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $53.00.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an underperform rating.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $4.75 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $6.25.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) was downgraded by analysts at Capital One Financial Corp. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Capital One Financial Corp. currently has $40.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $50.00.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) was downgraded by analysts at MKM Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating. MKM Partners currently has $6.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $5.00.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. Wells Fargo & Co currently has $11.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $16.00.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $31.00 price target on the stock.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a buy rating to a hold rating. Craig Hallum currently has $38.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $40.00.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Sydney Airport (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

WIRECARD AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:WCAGY) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) was downgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. UBS Group AG currently has $7.50 price target on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $19.00 target price on the stock.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

