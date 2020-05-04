Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ: IDYA):

4/29/2020 – IDEAYA Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is an oncology-focused precision medicine company. It focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutics for patients using molecular diagnostics. The company’s product pipeline consists of IDE196, MAT2A, PARG, Pol-theta and WRN which are in clinical stage. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is based in South San Francisco, United States. “

4/25/2020 – IDEAYA Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is an oncology-focused precision medicine company. It focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutics for patients using molecular diagnostics. The company’s product pipeline consists of IDE196, MAT2A, PARG, Pol-theta and WRN which are in clinical stage. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is based in South San Francisco, United States. “

4/22/2020 – IDEAYA Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is an oncology-focused precision medicine company. It focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutics for patients using molecular diagnostics. The company’s product pipeline consists of IDE196, MAT2A, PARG, Pol-theta and WRN which are in clinical stage. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is based in South San Francisco, United States. “

4/18/2020 – IDEAYA Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is an oncology-focused precision medicine company. It focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutics for patients using molecular diagnostics. The company’s product pipeline consists of IDE196, MAT2A, PARG, Pol-theta and WRN which are in clinical stage. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is based in South San Francisco, United States. “

4/10/2020 – IDEAYA Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is an oncology-focused precision medicine company. It focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutics for patients using molecular diagnostics. The company’s product pipeline consists of IDE196, MAT2A, PARG, Pol-theta and WRN which are in clinical stage. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is based in South San Francisco, United States. “

4/9/2020 – IDEAYA Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is an oncology-focused precision medicine company. It focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutics for patients using molecular diagnostics. The company’s product pipeline consists of IDE196, MAT2A, PARG, Pol-theta and WRN which are in clinical stage. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is based in South San Francisco, United States. “

4/6/2020 – IDEAYA Biosciences is now covered by analysts at HC Wainwright. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

4/1/2020 – IDEAYA Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is an oncology-focused precision medicine company. It focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutics for patients using molecular diagnostics. The company’s product pipeline consists of IDE196, MAT2A, PARG, Pol-theta and WRN which are in clinical stage. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is based in South San Francisco, United States. “

3/31/2020 – IDEAYA Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is an oncology-focused precision medicine company. It focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutics for patients using molecular diagnostics. The company’s product pipeline consists of IDE196, MAT2A, PARG, Pol-theta and WRN which are in clinical stage. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is based in South San Francisco, United States. “

3/18/2020 – IDEAYA Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is an oncology-focused precision medicine company. It focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutics for patients using molecular diagnostics. The company’s product pipeline consists of IDE196, MAT2A, PARG, Pol-theta and WRN which are in clinical stage. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is based in South San Francisco, United States. “

3/13/2020 – IDEAYA Biosciences is now covered by analysts at Roth Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.61. The stock had a trading volume of 35,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,681. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.30 million and a P/E ratio of -1.67. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $16.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 14.65 and a current ratio of 14.65.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 234.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 26,774 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. 5AM Venture Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,973,000. Finally, Canaan Partners X LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,955,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.13% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate in clinical development is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

