Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Adyen (ADYEN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Adyen (AMS: ADYEN):

4/30/2020 – Adyen was given a new €875.00 ($1,017.44) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/23/2020 – Adyen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

4/22/2020 – Adyen was given a new €690.00 ($802.33) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/21/2020 – Adyen was given a new €967.00 ($1,124.42) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2020 – Adyen was given a new €875.00 ($1,017.44) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2020 – Adyen was given a new €832.00 ($967.44) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/17/2020 – Adyen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

4/14/2020 – Adyen was given a new €875.00 ($1,017.44) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/6/2020 – Adyen was given a new €882.00 ($1,025.58) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Adyen was given a new €875.00 ($1,017.44) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Adyen was given a new €832.00 ($967.44) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

