Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May, 4th (APO, AUKUF, AVDL, AVH, BCPC, DCP, DDAIF, DKNG, DMRC, EADSF)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, May 4th:

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

Get Apollo Global Management LLC alerts:

AMS (OTCMKTS:AUKUF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $14.00.

Avianca (NYSE:AVH) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a $0.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $2.00.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $104.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $116.00.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Mizuho. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $24.00.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

NASDAQ:DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities. Northland Securities currently has a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Greenbrook TMS (OTCMKTS:GBOKF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $3.50 price target on the stock.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $57.00 price target on the stock.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc..

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a $95.00 price target on the stock.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $4.50 price target on the stock.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $1.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $2.00.

Spectra7 Microsystems (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a $59.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $61.00.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities. The firm currently has a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $140.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $100.00.

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management LLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management LLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.