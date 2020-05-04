Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Baidu (BIDU)

Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/29/2020 – Baidu was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Baidu, Inc., formerly Baidu.com, Inc. is a Chinese-language Internet search provider and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.The company offers a Chinese language search platform and conducts its operations principally through Baidu Online Network Technology Co., Ltd. , a network of third-party Web sites and software applications. Further, the company offers Japanese search services, including Web search, image search, video search, and blog search capabilities. It also offers online marketing services to its customers directly and through other distribution networks. "

4/27/2020 – Baidu had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $155.00 price target on the stock.

4/27/2020 – Baidu had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $189.00 to $178.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/23/2020 – Baidu had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $140.00 to $136.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2020 – Baidu had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $150.00 to $132.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/17/2020 – Baidu had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $165.00 to $155.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Baidu was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

4/9/2020 – Baidu had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.

4/7/2020 – Baidu had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Baidu was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $111.00 price target on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Baidu had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $156.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Baidu was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/25/2020 – Baidu was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $108.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Baidu was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/11/2020 – Baidu is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They set a “hold” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of BIDU opened at $96.02 on Monday. Baidu Inc has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $168.34. The company has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Baidu in the 4th quarter worth $5,675,211,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Baidu by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,051,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $764,933,000 after buying an additional 208,886 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Baidu by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,220,711 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $533,497,000 after buying an additional 142,650 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Baidu in the fourth quarter worth about $469,811,000. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Baidu by 30.7% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,355,304 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $237,391,000 after acquiring an additional 553,108 shares in the last quarter. 53.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

