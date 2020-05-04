Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Lovesac (LOVE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Lovesac (NASDAQ: LOVE) recently:

4/28/2020 – Lovesac is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

4/27/2020 – Lovesac is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

4/22/2020 – Lovesac was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The Lovesac Company retails home furnishing products. The Company offers alternative furniture store, sectionals, bean bags, bean bag chairs as well as other accessories such as blankets, footsacs and throw pillows. Its registered trademark consists of Lovesac(R), Sac(R) and Sactionals(R). The Lovesac Company is based in Stamford, Connecticut. “

4/21/2020 – Lovesac was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/20/2020 – Lovesac is now covered by analysts at Roth Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

4/16/2020 – Lovesac was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $9.00.

4/14/2020 – Lovesac was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/9/2020 – Lovesac had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $37.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Lovesac was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The Lovesac Company retails home furnishing products. The Company offers alternative furniture store, sectionals, bean bags, bean bag chairs as well as other accessories such as blankets, footsacs and throw pillows. Its registered trademark consists of Lovesac(R), Sac(R) and Sactionals(R). The Lovesac Company is based in Stamford, Connecticut. “

3/18/2020 – Lovesac was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The Lovesac Company retails home furnishing products. The Company offers alternative furniture store, sectionals, bean bags, bean bag chairs as well as other accessories such as blankets, footsacs and throw pillows. Its registered trademark consists of Lovesac(R), Sac(R) and Sactionals(R). The Lovesac Company is based in Stamford, Connecticut. “

3/16/2020 – Lovesac had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $25.00 to $10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Lovesac was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Lovesac stock opened at $12.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $174.11 million, a PE ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 2.66. Lovesac Co has a one year low of $3.99 and a one year high of $46.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.02.

Get Lovesac Co alerts:

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $92.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.64 million. Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lovesac Co will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOVE. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in Lovesac by 67.8% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 701,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 283,310 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its position in Lovesac by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 495,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 17,015 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Lovesac by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lovesac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,640,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lovesac by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 14,342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Lovesac Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lovesac Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.