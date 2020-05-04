Investment Management of Virginia LLC Sells 14,241 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,328 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,241 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. grace capital bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $29.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $214.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.20. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 6,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 142,754 shares of company stock valued at $5,037,180. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on T. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.15.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

See Also: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.