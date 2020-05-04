Investment Management of Virginia LLC Sells 2,743 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,895 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,743 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.0% of Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 57.8% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Laffer Investments purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 117.1% during the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on V shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Visa from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut their price target on Visa from $190.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wedbush lifted their target price on Visa from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Visa from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.59.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total value of $1,129,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,090 shares in the company, valued at $22,933,326. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,371 shares of company stock valued at $6,191,389 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa stock opened at $175.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $214.17. The company has a market capitalization of $344.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.89.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

