Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (IRET) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 3.52-3.80 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $2.90. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit had a net margin of 44.58% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $45.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.86 million. On average, analysts expect Investors Real Estate Trust Reit to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:IRET opened at $59.73 on Monday. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a 52 week low of $43.58 and a 52 week high of $85.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $725.71 million, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. DA Davidson cut shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.86.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit Company Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

