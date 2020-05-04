InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.33.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark decreased their price objective on InVitae from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of InVitae from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen raised their target price on InVitae from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InVitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on InVitae from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

NYSE:NVTA traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,182,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,309,736. InVitae has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $28.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.49.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $66.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.62 million. InVitae had a negative net margin of 111.60% and a negative return on equity of 58.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that InVitae will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO E Lee Bendekgey sold 119,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $2,486,819.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 148,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,086,098.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 9,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $108,774.54. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 175,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,358.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,201 over the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in InVitae in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of InVitae during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in InVitae in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in InVitae in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in InVitae in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

