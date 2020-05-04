IONChain (IONC) Price Tops $0.0444 on Exchanges

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 4th. During the last seven days, IONChain has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar. One IONChain token can currently be bought for about $0.0444 or 0.00000503 BTC on exchanges including FCoin and Hotbit. IONChain has a total market capitalization of $5.38 million and $242,752.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IONChain Profile

IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. IONChain’s official website is ionchain.org. IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain. IONChain’s official message board is medium.com/@IONChain.

IONChain Token Trading

IONChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IONChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IONChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

