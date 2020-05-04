IOST Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $34.13 Million (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. Over the last seven days, IOST has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. IOST has a market capitalization of $45.45 million and approximately $34.13 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOST token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges including BitMart, OTCBTC, Cobinhood and Binance.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00047365 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $351.44 or 0.03934593 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00059067 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00035260 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004433 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011217 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011228 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00009334 BTC.

IOST Token Profile

IOST (IOST) is a token. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,013,965,609 tokens. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken. IOST’s official website is iost.io.

IOST Token Trading

IOST can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Bitkub, Kucoin, HitBTC, BitMart, BigONE, Vebitcoin, ABCC, OTCBTC, Cobinhood, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Zebpay, Livecoin, WazirX, Kyber Network, GOPAX, IDEX, DDEX, Bitrue, Upbit, Koinex, BitMax, OKEx, IDAX, CoinBene, CoinZest, Binance, DigiFinex, Coineal, DragonEX, Bithumb, Hotbit and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

