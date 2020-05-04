IoTeX (IOTX) Price Down 7.2% This Week

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. One IoTeX token can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, Bgogo, Coineal and Kucoin. During the last seven days, IoTeX has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. IoTeX has a market cap of $13.55 million and $1.45 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00047107 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $346.42 or 0.03880050 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00059401 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00035289 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004442 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011224 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00009649 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011248 BTC.

IoTeX Profile

IOTX is a token. It launched on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,399,999,890 tokens. The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex.

IoTeX Token Trading

IoTeX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal, Gate.io, IDEX, Binance, Bilaxy, Bgogo and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

