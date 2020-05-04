Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Bought by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,268 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IOVA opened at $32.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.24. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $39.00. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.08). As a group, research analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

