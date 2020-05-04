Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) Holdings Increased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,756 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 136,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 5.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,986,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,457,000 after acquiring an additional 637,543 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Pensionfund Sabic increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 36,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 89,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Clark H. Bailey sold 15,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total value of $509,737.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 167,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,477,472.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:IRM opened at $23.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.68. Iron Mountain Inc has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $34.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 107.86%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.23.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

