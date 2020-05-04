iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) is Ford Financial Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Ford Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 47.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,924 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Ford Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEMG. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 979,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,251,564. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.65 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.33.

