iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Trimmed by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management reduced its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,683 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,906,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565,654 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,288,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,588,185,000 after acquiring an additional 529,696 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,645,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,299,000 after acquiring an additional 353,088 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,148,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,344,000 after acquiring an additional 117,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 4,353,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,060,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter.

IVV stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $284.54. The company had a trading volume of 4,748,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,334,106. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $267.10 and a 200 day moving average of $304.76. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

