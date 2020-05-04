iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 892,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 90,289 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $52,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,431,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,293,956,000 after acquiring an additional 5,044,602 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $171,992,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,742,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $603,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,860 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 455.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,781,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $149,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,123 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,654,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $725,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,503 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.22 on Monday, reaching $60.52. The company had a trading volume of 6,500,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,901,460. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.77. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $85.92.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

