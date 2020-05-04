iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 558,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,450 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $32,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 165.9% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

USMV stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.03. 4,376,082 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.99. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

Featured Article: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.