IXT (IXT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $22.00

IXT (CURRENCY:IXT) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 4th. In the last week, IXT has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. One IXT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC, Bit-Z and Bitbns. IXT has a total market capitalization of $224,169.27 and approximately $22.00 worth of IXT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get IXT alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00047193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $345.36 or 0.03888693 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00059287 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00035328 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004441 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011302 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00009872 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011303 BTC.

IXT Profile

IXT is a token. It was first traded on July 11th, 2017. IXT’s total supply is 65,778,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,778,844 tokens. IXT’s official Twitter account is @iXledgertech. IXT’s official website is www.ixt.global.

IXT Token Trading

IXT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, HitBTC, YoBit and Bitbns. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.