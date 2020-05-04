J.Jill Inc (NYSE:JILL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

J.Jill Inc (NYSE:JILL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.80.

A number of analysts have commented on JILL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J.Jill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of J.Jill from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.

NYSE:JILL opened at $0.42 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average of $1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. J.Jill has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $5.55.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $168.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.22 million. J.Jill had a negative net margin of 18.60% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. On average, analysts anticipate that J.Jill will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Rahamim acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.74 per share, with a total value of $111,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 418,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,808.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in J.Jill by 215.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 28,957 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 496,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 208,514 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 178.5% in the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 35,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 301,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 42,878 shares during the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.Jill Company Profile

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery.

