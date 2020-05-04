Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.77-0.79 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $408-415 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $418.22 million.Jack Henry & Associates also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.83-3.85 EPS.

JKHY traded up $3.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $162.03. 664,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,932. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.04. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.59. Jack Henry & Associates has a one year low of $123.64 and a one year high of $174.93.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $429.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.79 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 17.27%. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on JKHY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Raymond James raised Jack Henry & Associates from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub cut Jack Henry & Associates from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $163.63.

In other news, CFO Kevin D. Williams sold 9,453 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.35, for a total transaction of $1,581,959.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,100 shares in the company, valued at $4,367,835. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 938 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.36, for a total transaction of $162,611.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

