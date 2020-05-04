James D. Farley, Jr. Purchases 194,950 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) COO James D. Farley, Jr. purchased 194,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,093.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 828,922 shares in the company, valued at $4,252,369.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of F opened at $4.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.27. Ford Motor has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.77.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $34.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.73 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $4.30 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded Ford Motor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of F. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,629,126 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,670,551,000 after buying an additional 1,059,652 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,039,835 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $548,506,000 after buying an additional 1,372,342 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 51,098,081 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $246,804,000 after buying an additional 19,549,840 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,491,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $357,973,000 after buying an additional 6,201,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,536,073 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $209,586,000 after purchasing an additional 645,546 shares during the period. 53.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

