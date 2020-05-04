James Kao Buys 5,000 Shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Stock

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Director James Kao bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.51 per share, for a total transaction of $62,550.00.

James Kao also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 24th, James Kao bought 6,000 shares of RBB Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.89 per share, for a total transaction of $77,340.00.

On Thursday, March 5th, James Kao purchased 9,437 shares of RBB Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $159,485.30.

NASDAQ:RBB traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $12.90. 83,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,248. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.16 and a 200-day moving average of $18.19. RBB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.17 and a 52-week high of $21.90.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 22.62%. The firm had revenue of $28.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.68 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RBB Bancorp will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 12.31%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RBB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $19.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBB. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 4.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 277,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,473,000 after buying an additional 11,208 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,216,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in RBB Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in RBB Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.02% of the company’s stock.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

