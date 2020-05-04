Janney Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Janney Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,097 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 9,432 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 1.4% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $18,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 13,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HD opened at $218.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $234.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.03. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $247.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.77.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

HD has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Loop Capital raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.60.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

