JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) Now Covered by Cfra

Stock analysts at Cfra assumed coverage on shares of JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. Cfra’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.03% from the company’s current price.

JD has been the topic of several other research reports. China Renaissance Securities raised JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of JD.Com from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of JD.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JD.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.66.

JD.Com stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,271,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,576,147. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 0.89. JD.Com has a 1 year low of $25.48 and a 1 year high of $47.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.56.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $170.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.73 billion. JD.Com had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that JD.Com will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.Com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in JD.Com during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in JD.Com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in JD.Com by 39.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in JD.Com by 34.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

About JD.Com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

