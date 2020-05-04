Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII)

Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Rent-A-Center in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now anticipates that the company will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.62. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rent-A-Center’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $667.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Rent-A-Center from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of RCII stock opened at $19.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 2.37. Rent-A-Center has a one year low of $11.69 and a one year high of $31.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.46.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 39,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Featured Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.