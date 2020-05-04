JNB Advisors LLC Invests $1.50 Million in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

JNB Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 22,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CL. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,244,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,670,000 after acquiring an additional 527,860 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 31,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,982,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Shares of CL stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,881,013. The company has a market cap of $58.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.52. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $58.49 and a 52 week high of $77.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 942.99%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.86.

In other news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $1,168,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 856,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,361,805.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 66,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $5,100,120.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,353,311.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 242,107 shares of company stock worth $18,153,168 over the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.