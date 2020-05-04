JNB Advisors LLC Makes New $4.20 Million Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

JNB Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,199,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.2% of JNB Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000.

Shares of IVV stock traded down $1.27 on Monday, reaching $282.26. 258,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,376,785. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $340.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $266.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.97.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

