JNB Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

JNB Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 56,651 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 10,689 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,832 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 6,091 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,974 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COP has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.35.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $2,452,191.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.52. 4,306,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,791,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.71. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $67.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.39.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.22. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy producer to purchase up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

