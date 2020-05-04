JNB Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

JNB Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,362,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $56,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. DeGreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. DeGreen Capital Management LLC now owns 58,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,394,105 shares. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.18. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

