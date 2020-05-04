JNB Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

JNB Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 195,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,230,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 7.0% of JNB Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of VTI traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $141.13. 282,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,933,409. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.87. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

